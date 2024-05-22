D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,266 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.3 %

FIS opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

