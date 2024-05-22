D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,302 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average is $141.06.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

