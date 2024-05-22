D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 64,370 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,370 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 445,878 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 121,926 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

