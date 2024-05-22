DA Davidson Comments on NICE Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NICE in a report released on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s FY2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $199.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.37. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in NICE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

