Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.44 on Wednesday, reaching $787.80. 152,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,923. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $776.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $805.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

