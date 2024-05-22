Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 31,510 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 226.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 13,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.30. 170,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.24.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

