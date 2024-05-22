Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 393 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,771,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,286,107. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

