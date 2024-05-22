Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,802 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,958 shares of company stock worth $12,039,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,669,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,091. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $204.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

