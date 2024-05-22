Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,640,000 after buying an additional 267,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,038,000 after buying an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.19. The stock had a trading volume of 312,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

