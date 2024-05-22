Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.10. The company had a trading volume of 624,281 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.82 and a 200-day moving average of $170.11. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

