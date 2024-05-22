Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,125 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,669,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. 3,192,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.18. The company has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

