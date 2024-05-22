Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,145,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

