Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.06% of Franklin Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BEN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. 859,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,799. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
