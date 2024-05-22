Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 20,391 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,391 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $592,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after purchasing an additional 631,724 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,402 shares of company stock valued at $735,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.71. 210,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,276. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

