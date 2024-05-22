Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,507 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.64. The stock had a trading volume of 622,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.92. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

