Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 51,795 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,795 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,863,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $42,220,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,619,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 605,591 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4,810.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after buying an additional 556,266 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. 1,436,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,330. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

