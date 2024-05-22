Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 62,443 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,443 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 223,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,044,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 15,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TXN traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,002. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $203.62. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average is $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

