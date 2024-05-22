Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.48

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.48 and last traded at $86.31, with a volume of 87244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Danaos alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaos

Danaos Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 591,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 172,832 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 86,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.