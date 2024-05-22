Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $19.11

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $20.22. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 489,608 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 16.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

