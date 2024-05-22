Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $85.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DAR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NYSE:DAR opened at $42.87 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,473,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 226,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

