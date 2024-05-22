Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 79.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,402 shares of company stock valued at $89,071,727 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $122.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 382.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average is $121.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.