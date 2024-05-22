Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Decreased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,897,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.55. The stock had a trading volume of 760,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,640. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

