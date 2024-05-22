DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
