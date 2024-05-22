Davis R M Inc. Buys 14,295 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 208,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,375. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

