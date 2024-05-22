Davis R M Inc. Buys 19,180 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $221,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.85. 14,430,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,490,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

