Davis R M Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174,944 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 22,721,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,312,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

