Davis R M Inc. Has $46.47 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,299 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,822 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after acquiring an additional 438,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after acquiring an additional 415,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,442,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $201.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.