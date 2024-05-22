Davis R M Inc. Has $579,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 36.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 695,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,671. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

