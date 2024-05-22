Davis R M Inc. Has $6.29 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,321 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $184.08. 395,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

