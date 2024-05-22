Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 29.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 33,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $223.10. 1,092,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,215. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

