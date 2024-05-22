Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.02. 3,877,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,267,323. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

