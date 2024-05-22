Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $166.10. 28,931,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,870,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.24. The stock has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

