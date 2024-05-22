Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.08. 95,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,550. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

