Davis R M Inc. Sells 11,460 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.99. 5,056,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,365,787. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.