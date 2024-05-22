Davis R M Inc. Sells 14,901 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,541 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,724,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.18. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

