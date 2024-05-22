Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,632,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,708,025. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $527.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,743,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,502,040 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

