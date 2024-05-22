DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 899.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.10. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

