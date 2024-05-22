Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,234 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $204,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

DE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.47. The company has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

