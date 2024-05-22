Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 1,409 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in NOV by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,259. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

