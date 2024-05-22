Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 3,054 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2,279.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.22. 2,353,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,249. The stock has a market cap of $393.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

