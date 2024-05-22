Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in NU were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NU by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,309,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 20,165,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,136,369. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NU. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

