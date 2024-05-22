Delta Asset Management LLC TN Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $159.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,892,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.00. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,454 shares of company stock worth $58,595,955 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.