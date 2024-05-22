Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $24.68 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 2.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $24,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.17. 1,165,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.02. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

