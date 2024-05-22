Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $116,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 316,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. 1,542,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

