Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 1,297 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 2.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $21,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $3,720,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 393,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.45. 1,201,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

