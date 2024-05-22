Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 113 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in 3M were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. 3,790,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,714,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.