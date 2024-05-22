Delta Asset Management LLC TN Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 377,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE V traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,074,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.31 and its 200 day moving average is $269.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $504.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

