Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.
DNN stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.33.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
