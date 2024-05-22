Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Denison Mines Price Performance

DNN stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

