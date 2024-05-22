DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 98.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 171,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

View Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.