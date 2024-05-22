DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

